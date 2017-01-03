Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau Assembly may grant PLASIEC autonomy – Deputy Speaker

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

Plateau Assembly

The Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi, said the State Assembly plans to cancel the law establishing the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLAISEC), in the first quarter of 2017. Gagdi disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Jos. He said the bill to cancel the local government law […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

