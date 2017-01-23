Plateau farmers to hold agriculture summit

Farmers in Plateau under the aegis of the All Farmers Cooperative Society are to organise a summit to review obsolete agricultural laws and farming methods. The group’s Chairman, Joshua Bitrus, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that all stakeholders in the agricultural sector had been invited to the summit. “Some…

