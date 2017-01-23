Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau farmers to hold agriculture summit

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Farmers in Plateau under the aegis of the All Farmers Cooperative Society are to organise a summit to review obsolete agricultural laws and farming methods. The group’s Chairman, Joshua Bitrus,  told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that all stakeholders in the agricultural sector had been  invited to the  summit. “Some…

