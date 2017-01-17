Plateau police intercepts two trucks conveying 145 children – The Eagle Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau police intercepts two trucks conveying 145 children

Plateau police intercepts two trucks conveying 145 children
The Plateau State Police Command said on Monday that it had intercepted two trucks conveying 145 children, aged between four to eight. The command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Terna Tyopev, said that the children, who were …
