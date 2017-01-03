Plateau private schools get deadline to register with government

The Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Mr. Joseph Mairiga said all private schools in Plateau State have been given January 31, 2017 as deadline to register or be shut down.

He told the directors that the ministry was aware of their challenges, promising to look into them and assuring that priority would be given to hard working Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) recruited teachers whenever there is a window for employment.

Mairiga, however, called on parents to ensure that their children resume on stipulated dates as teachers would commence teaching immediately.

Earlier, while commending the leader of the Rescue Administration in Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, Chairman of Area Directors Forum, Mr. Dafon Aposat said the ministry, for the first time, had involved the executive council of Area Directors in making critical decision. He lauded the implementation of the promotions for the secondary school teachers.

He listed one of the challenges hindering the progress of work as lack of vehicles, advising that credibility and good performance should be the guiding principles for effectiveness in service.

He called for the replacement of teachers who have left the service.

