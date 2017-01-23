Plateau State Polytechnic 2016/2017 Resumption Date For Fresh & Returning Students Announced.

The Plateau State Polytechnic through her management wishes to inform the general public that the 2016/2017 resumption date for both new and returning students of the institution has been announced. All students are expected to be back on campus on or before Monday 16th January 2017. Lectures are also expected to commence with immediate effect …

