Playing Russian Roulette With Turkey

On December 19, 2016, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was only moments into his speech at an art gallery in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, when 22-year-old off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, shot him from behind, instantly killing him.

It was a shocking moment for all those who were watching all over the world, but, ultimately, it worsened the global impression of Turkish president Recep Tayip Erdogan, the lack of control he exerts on his country’s political sphere, complicates Russian-Turkish diplomatic relations.

Worse, it gives credence to the fact that some external forces are trying to take the country to the dogs, just by making Erdogan look incompetent.

True, in 2011, when the war in Syria began, Russia became an ally to the government of Assad of Syria, but, it is not affect relationships with Turkey; perhaps, it was to the disappointment and chagrin of a number of Syrians.

Turkey and Russia forged a deal in June to normalise relations, which were badly damaged in November last year over the downing of a Russian war jet by Turkish planes on the Syrian border.

President Tayyip Erdogan has in the last months remained largely silent on Russian bombing in Syria.

But with Assad and his supporters closing in on a major victory in Aleppo, there have been almost daily protests outside the Russian embassy and consulate in Ankara and Istanbul in the week before the assassination.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday joined a meeting of his Russian and Iranian counterparts, agreeing that a truce in Aleppo should be widened.

But a Turkish official denied any secret ‘bargain’ with Russia and said the two sides had ‘agreed to disagree’ on the key issue of the future of Russia’s ally Assad.

Experts have suggested that Erdogan’s government is walking on a ‘tightrope’ in its effort to cooperate with Russia over the future of Syria.

Now, it is imperative to note that, in a war, there would always be grieved parties, for some reason – whether they are clear or not. There is a war in Syria and, with Assad being an ally of Putin, it is only normal that they both should align.

Also, the decision of Turkey and Russia to align and bring about an end to the war in the neighbouring country was for the greater and not, as widely thought, due totally to political interests; for, the constant war in the region would lead to humanitarian emergencies and an increased influx of immigrants across the border.

Besides all the hue and cry over the death of the Russian envoy, it is clear that an external hand, one of influence and local connections, is trying to make a mockery of a great state like Turkey. This far-reaching group/individual has been manipulating issues and events in the state since July, when they/he tried to cause chaos in the country and attempt to over-throw a democratically elected government.

According to influential Turkish national daily, Daily Sabah, though, the 22-year-old riot police officer who shot ambassador Andrei Karlov had links to the Gülen movement.

Again, Gulen is named and, though, it is probable that he may or may not be responsible, there is no smoke without fire. The U.S.-based Muslim cleric has been fingered for orchestrating a failed coup in July.

The newspaper stated that gunman Mevlut Mert Altintas is linked to journalist Abdullah Bozkurt via a home address he apparently listed on an official form.

“The home address written in the official document is also the Turkish address of Abdullah Bozkurt, a high-ranking Gülenist militant currently living in the U.S. and the former Ankara correspondent of now-closed newspaper Today’s Zaman. The newspaper was regarded as the mouthpiece of the terrorist cult,” the Daily Sabah article said.

Bozkurt, a die-hard ally of the Gulenist movement, is famously unpopular with the government and claims he is now being used as a scapegoat for the incident in Ankara. Bozkurt was among a group of editors fired from the Today’s Zaman newspaper in March this year when the government insisted it was taken over by trustees.

Turkish police reportedly fired tear gas and used a water cannon to enter the paper’s office.

Moscow and Ankara have blamed the attack on “terrorists” seeking to sabotage bilateral relations and damage efforts to make peace in Syria.

“It benefits those who want to drive a wedge between Russia and Turkey” and undermine joint efforts to find a settlement in Syria, Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said.

The truth is still a long way off, but, if at all Gulen is responsible – for it is, indeed, possible that he could be – it would profit all of Turkey to desist, state his demands or come contest against Erdogan openly, instead of carrying out clandestine operations and making the country look bad in the eyes of the global press and the diplomatic community.

Erdogan is certainly not orchestrating the killing of his countrymen and women. This whole charade of causing a country to slip into the abyss of lawlessness over exaggerated interests would only amount to playing roulette with the Russians and, ultimately, causing Turkey to be the loser in the end.

– Omar is public affairs analyst, he wrote in from Abuja

