PLE results out – KFM
|
KFM
|
PLE results out
KFM
The ministry of education has released the 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations indicating general improvement in performance. The Chairperson Uganda National Examinations Board Prof Mary Okwakol says performance has improved compared to the …
2016 PLE results: Boys beat girls
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG