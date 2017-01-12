Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PLE results out – KFM

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


KFM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
PLE results out
KFM
The ministry of education has released the 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations indicating general improvement in performance. The Chairperson Uganda National Examinations Board Prof Mary Okwakol says performance has improved compared to the …
2016 PLE results: Boys beat girlsNew Vision

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.