Please Enjoy Trump’s Heated Exchange With A CNN Reporter, As Trevor Noah Slams Him Again [Video]

One of the things you need to run a country like America is a thick skin, although the current president-elect seems only to be blessed with a thick skull.

It was another day of defending himself against allegations for the Donald, that Russian “golden shower” story spreading like wildfire (HERE).

Trump was quick to dismiss the allegations as fake news, something he has a long and storied history of sharing himself (Obama and that birth certificate, anyone?).

Then came his press conference, where he laid into the likes of Buzzfeed and CNN.

He just had to slip in a Nazi Germany reference too, which is ironic when you consider that it is he who seems so determined to impinge on press freedoms.

Below he battles CNN’s Jim Acosta, lashing out with the fake news allegations:

Here’s the thing about all those crying fake news – the details of that Buzzfeed report cannot be verified, and Trump is within his rights to criticise their report.

He should really have better things to do, but that’s his thin skin and tiny little fingers coming to the fore again.

As for CNN being fake news, here’s their response:

CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations. We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week. We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.

We check in with Trump’s Twitter account before the press conference:

And after the press conference:

Again, the classic blanket allegations.

For a good read over what we do, do not and cannot know check out THIS from the Guardian.

Right – Trevor Noah, what have you got for us?

The video from last night’s show hasn’t yet been made available to those outside of the U.S., but the Daily Beast has the deets:

“It’s time for Trump to realize [sic] he can’t keep running for president,” Noah said. “Donald Trump, it’s time to be president. Just because you’re really good at elementary school doesn’t mean you get to stay there forever”… “Wow, welcome to the next four years,” Noah said, after playing a clip of the moment Trump shouted down CNN’s Jim Acosta. “You know what? Honestly, that was one of the most frightening moments of today’s presser for me. Because, in America, the press is supposed to be a check on the president, not the other way around.” “And you realize this is essentially the first step in the authoritarian tango,” the host continued. “That’s what you do. You shut down one news organization by alleging that it’s all fake. And then if you get away with it, you can shut down another news network, and another news network, shut them down, shut them down.”

It’s becoming increasingly clearer by the day that if you criticise Trump he just cannot help himself, and he shows no signs of slowing down on the Twitter front either.

I leave you with this:

[sources:cnn&dailybeast]

