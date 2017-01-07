Please, forgive, thou God of mercy

I woke up very early on December 27, 2016, and was constrained to pray for various individuals, by name, who are neck-deep in deception. Lying is their close companion, which helps them in championing their cause. That morning, The Sun newspaper detailed some unpleasant and unholy things some Pastors subject their members to do. These are inimical and strange to the Bible. Please, God forgive them!

Some members in a certain Church, The Sun newspaper pointed out, were told by their Minister not to be putting on underwear when coming to Church so that God would get to their bodies easily. This suggests awfully that pants and brassieres are barriers that could hinder the Omni-present God from reaching His people. Imagine! A lady was reputed to have been told by a Pastor that her female organ and waist were inhabited by demons and the only way for her deliverance was by having sex with the Pastor. And she did with the ‘Man of God’! Please, forgive, Thou God of Mercy.

Many people wear the garb of Pastors but they are the devil’s incarnate. The Sun newspaper pointed out also, how some Pastors bath some women in the guise of deliverance. May God forgive these people, the green snakes on green grass! May He also forgive the Church members, who are fooled by con Pastors because they [members] refuse to read the Bible. ‘Ye will know the truth,’ says the Bible, ‘and the truth shall set you free’. If they do not know the Bible, should they not be guided by moral ethics, which will enable them resist unholy demands from evil Pastors? Please, forgive, these members, Thou God of Mercy. Forgive also these Pastors, who should be the custodian of morality but are not. Please, forgive the members, who still belong to a Church that has only female members, according to the Sun newspaper, where Uncle Pastor tells them to pull-off their dresses during the worship service and they comply!

What these Pastors are reputed to be doing may not be different from what some people in other professions do. We feel the way we do because the Pastors ought to know better, and being God’s servants, they are the representative of God in their various Churches. It is painful when it is found out that what William Shakespeare said about them many years ago still holds: ‘The cowl does not make the monk’. Please, our God of Mercy, may the cowl make the monk this year!

A man caused a letter to be written to his elder brother, that he was dead. His brother left Aba for Port Harcourt and saw him alive. ‘Yes, I am sick,’ he said, ‘and if I told you to send money for my treatment, you will not send it. Give me the money you brought for my burial’. Oh! God of Mercy, may You not say ‘Amen’ when someone, because of money, claims that he is dead! Our new staff in the farm looked very humble, soft spoken and yet very persuasive. He could make his way easily into the rocks. He targeted my wife, ‘confessing’ to her how he shook hands with the devil before he was born-again. ‘Please, take me as one of your sons,’ he pleaded with her. His problem was that he was dealing with a woman, who had been dealing with his type severally.

When he brought the same message to me, I smiled, remembering the story of a youth, who was chronic in doing odd things. ‘Stupid boy,’ his master would always berate him. One day, as they were going to the village, he pleaded with his Oga, not to refer to him as a stupid boy. ‘I will not, provided you will not give me cause to do so,’ his master assured him. As they were passing through a shallow stream, reaching at the ankle, all the men, wearing trousers, pulled their trousers a little bit up, but he pulled-off strangely his boxers. ‘Stupid boy, why are you doing that?’ his master roared in anger. The boy felt that his master had broken their contract. ‘I did not call you ‘Stupid boy’, you called yourself that,’ his Oga defended. I decided that the staff, who wanted me to take him as my son, would earn the honour. Beni!

One day, he requested for money to secure an accommodation. ‘How many months is the owner requesting from you?’ I asked him. ‘Any number of months is okay,’ he replied. ‘What of the agreement and legal fees?’ I asked him again. ‘He did not ask me for such,’ he told me. I gave him money for six months’ rent. A few days after, he told me that his wife was carrying his son on his okada and they had an accident. ‘The wound my son sustained on his head is very deep,’ he lamented. Instead of requesting for permission to travel home, it was money he asked for. I obliged him. Two weeks after, he told me that his sister died and that he gave the money I gave him for rent to his brother for the burial. A few days after, he told me that his daughter, that had the okada accident, had died. ‘But it was his son that had the accident,’ I wondered! He requested for money and when I was not responding, he told me that he would tell his wife to sell his generator. ‘What is the capacity?’ I asked him. ‘100 KVA,’ he told me. ‘100 KVA?’ I smiled! A few days later, he told me that his mother was hospitalised. I wondered!

‘This is my nephew,’ he informed me with consuming pride, when a new staff joined us a few days later. ‘What is his name and which Church?’ I asked. ‘Friday, he goes to Redeemed,’ he said. What the boy told me were at variance from what Uncle told me. We discovered later that, in his family, nobody had an accident and nobody died. Please, Thou God of Mercy, forgive liars, in Jesus name. One day, we scheduled an important meeting in the farm at 2 pm. When we arrived, every other person was there, including our Consultant, the Vet Doctor, except this man. When my wife used his lateness to relate to him about the story of the Ten Virgins and the agony of the Five, who arrived when the door was shut, he was blank, ignorant absolutely about the story, a man, reputed to be born-again and a member of Assemblies of God! God of Mercy, please, forgive this man of all his lies.

I receive all sorts of mails from people, telling me how their parents died in air crash and that they are the only surviving children. Some people claim that they would die in a few months’ time because of cancer and would like me to help them invest their money in charitable organizations. Please, God of Mercy, forgive these people, and may the evil things they claim not follow them in this year 2017 and after!

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0802 3002-471; anyalechiosondu@yahoo.com

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

