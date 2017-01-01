Please Help! Ex-girlfriend locked my P3N!S

A 46 years old man identified as TEMBINKOSI Maxhangasana claims his ex-girlfriend has locked his 4-5 and he is pleading with her to give it back to him.

Some years ago, Tembinkosi and his girlfriend at the time had a fight, and after that his 4-5 allegedly started acting strangely and did not want to do the job.

“When she left she took everything that belonged to me and I didn’t care,” said the desperate man from Alexandra, Gauteng.

“Whatever happened in the past I forgive her. I just need her to unlock my 4-5 so that I can live freely like other men.”

Tembinkosi said all he wants is to meet with his ex-lover so she can unlock his 4-5.

“She was the only woman I was sleeping with and the last person I shared a bed with.

“But in 2003 we started fighting and she opened a case of assault, housebreaking and rape against me.

“How could I have done that in my own home? She then got me arrested.

“I served 10 years at four different prisons for things I didn’t do. She just wanted me to suffer.

“She should have just let me go. When I came back she was gone. She took all my things and my 4-5 wasn’t working,” Tembinkosi said.

“I thought it was the prison that affected my 4-5, but it is still not working after four years since I have been released from jail. I have even consulted traditional healers about my problem, but with no luck.

“My ex-lover, please come and talk to me so that I can have my 4-5 back.”

Mahlinza Dlamini, a traditional healer from Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, said Tembinkosi’s ex-girlfriend could have done something to harm his 4-5.

“It seems muthi was used on his underwear so that he couldn’t have sex with anyone.

“He needs to find his missing clothes, including his underwear, with the help of a powerful inyanga. He will be given a choice to reverse the curse or just be healed,” said Mahlinza.

– Daily Sun