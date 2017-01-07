PMB Appoints New Team To Renegotiate FG/ASUU 2009 Agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the membership of a Federal Government Team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with the Academic staff unions in the Federal Universities, Polytechnics and

Federal Colleges of Education, with a view to engendering sustainable peace and industrial harmony in tertiary institutions.

The 16-member team is chaired by Dr Wale Babalakin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).Babalakin, who was adjudged the best pro-chancellor at the time of the negotiations in 2009.

The Team also comprised of Representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, Labour and Employment, ministry of Finance, Justice, Budget and National Planning, representatives of the secretary to the Government, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, among other Pro-chancellors of Nigerian universities.

In a similar vein, the President also approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of University of Port Harcourt and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, which were dissolved in the recent crises that engulfed the two institutions.

