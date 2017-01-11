Pages Navigation Menu

PMB Congratulates Chief Nwodo, President-General Of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief John Nwodo on his election as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

In a statement by his senior special assistant media, Garba Shehu, President Buhari believed that Chief Nwodo is eminently qualified for the job given his long years of distinguished service to the nation, which includes, Minister of Civil Aviation in the Second Republic under President Shehu Shagari and Minister of Information and Culture during the administration of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

As Chief Nwodo prepares to settle down with his team to implement his vision for Ohaneze Ndigbo, the President appealed  to Ndi Igbo as well as the wider community of Nigerians to support the new leadership to fulfil their mandate in these challenging times.

Shehu said ;President Buhari looks forward to working with the new leadership, and assures Ohaneze Ndigbo that his administration will continue to be a partner-in-progress in implementing suggestions, measures and programmes to advance the unity, development and prosperity of Nigeria.

“The President wishes the Chief Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo a peaceful and prosperous tenure.”

 

