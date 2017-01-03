‘PMB Has Good Plans, Prospect For Nigerians’

The leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as onethat has good prospects for Nigerians, an entrepreneur cum public affairs analyst, Nnanna Ibemgbo has said.

Ibemgbo made this observation in a public commentary during a cross over Church service in Abuja to usher in the New Year.

He also took a blast at those who have resorted to launching undue attacks and criticisms on the present administration with the aim to whip up condemnation and sentiments. He called on all Nigerians to exercise a little patience so as to understand very well the prospects which the current administration holds for the country.

Ibemgbo however maintained that the change mantra administrative initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari was too nascent to attract such volume of criticism when viewed from the fact that the President’s leadership focus is too innovative for sentiment- laden minds to comprehend.

‘’The administrative drive force behind President Buhari’s determination and conviction for a better, stronger, and more united Nigeria of our collective dreams and aspiration were too sacrosanct for the present judgmental mood of a section of the Nigerian public ‘’Nigerians needs a gradual rebirth process and cleansing from the

residual heaps of corruption, selfishness, and unpatriotic tendencies which had piled up in the system in a more embarrassing dimension, after the short lived positive ends of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) of then General Buhari as Head of State between 1984 and August, 1985.

‘’If the regime of General Buhari as then Head of State was allowed to last, the situation that has necessitated the present fight against corruption and recovery of looted funds; which is now taking a lot of energy from the leadership would not have been necessary, because the then General Buhari’s disciplinary focus was already yielding desired results and Nigerians were fast adapting to life of honesty, sincerity, patriotism and sense of nationalism which are virtues symbolized in the personality and character of President Buhari,’’ he added.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

