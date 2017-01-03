PMB, Oshiomhole In Closed Door Meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with former Edo State, Governor Adams Oshiomhole at the Presidential Villa.
This will be their first meeting since Oshiomhole left as governor last November.
Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Oshiomiole said he only came to thank the President for the support he gave him as a governor, particularly for visiting and commissioning some projects in the state three days before he left office.
According to him, he was also in the Presidential Villa, to wish President Buhari a happy new year.
Oshiomiole declined comments when asked if he will be in the President ‘s cabinet.
