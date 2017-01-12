PMB’s Goodwill And Saraki’s Indispensability In Nigeria’s Politics

When the Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki recently celebrated his birthday, Nigeria went agog with celebration as the outpour of public approbation and jubilation inundated every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

But one message that will remain etched in the annals of history as the celebration lasted was the one made by President Muhammadu Buhari. The impact of the statement made by the president has reverberated across the length and breadth of Nigeria and its weight and the goodwill will remain indelible in the minds of conscientious democratic lovers and by extension all Nigerians.

According to Mr. President, the Senate President is one of the, most influencial politicians in the country today.

The frosty relationship between Saraki and the leadership of All Peoples Congress APC which followed his ascension as the senate president has already died down and become part of history and in its place, a new spirit of camaraderie and respect between the two parties is now prevalent.

Political observers believed that the goodwill message from Mr. president to Saraki was a vote of confidence on the leadership of the red chambers, perhaps to solicit for his cooperation on several legislative issues, besides swift considerations and passage of the 2017.

Surely, this is seen as the outcome of the recent romance between the presidency and the National Assembly.

Certainly, the scion of the Saraki dynasty has come of age, in forging political alliances across board.

It is said that certain events in history are naturally dominant by their prominence. Though, they may seem to emerge as sudden achievements that inspire ideas, but in almost all instances, they are the climax of less sensational events. The contributory incidents have been either forgotten or unobserved.

A couple of years ago, an uncommon event happened. The emergence of a personage in our contemporary political history. For ordinary, as it may seem, he rises to be one of the key players in Nigerian politics today.

But it is all too easy to idealize the scene. But what has been gleaned from his early political tutelage, is his pristine political ideals.

But every great leader begins with a vision. From his vision, a mission is born, and from this mission a passion for achievements. It is these great achievements that make a great society.

Quite simply put, Senator Saraki’s vision is to contribute to the development of the country and to move its people to the next level of political and socio-economic development. And his mission is to chart a new course with a view to returning Nigeria to its glorious past as envisioned by its founding Fathers.

A quiet and sensitive and forthright politician’ Saraki has had a profound influence on the progress of his state Kwara in particular and Nigeria in general. He was prodded to action on seeing the crushing poverty ravaging the people.

The issues many people would want to judge is his principled stand on his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to join All Peoples Congress from a narrow perspectives without taking into consideration the peace that would have eluded the country at that inauspicious time.

With the benefit of hindsight, critical observers would be compelled to judge him right considering the prevailing political uncertainty in the country then, and the need for political leaders to look beyond their parochial interests for the overriding interests of the country.

Saraki is such a man you cannot be indifferent about, you can either love or hate him, but you cannot just ignore him when it comes to national political discourse.

When historic moment present itself, not every politician may realize what the situation demands, a man that epitomizes wisdom.

Posterity will never forget the role played by Saraki at entrenching an egalitarian society in which all and sundry have equal rights and privileges

Since his debut into leadership, Saraki has left no one in doubt about his loyalty, commitment, perseverance and overall patriotism at ensuring that Nigeria is bailed out of its myriads and social blights and since then he has remained faithful to the Nigerian project and has entered into active synergy with conscientious Nigerians in bequeathing a lasting legacy that will even outlived him.

The virtue of the former governor of Kwara state is that he believes in fighting a good cause for justice, freedom and truth.

Again, his other good virtue is his firm commitment and comportment in standing for the masses and maintaining his phenomenal loyalty to friends and allies. He has no record of betrayal and as such receiving commensurate goodwill from the people.

Saraki has clearly demonstrated a penchant and tenacity to democratic values, which is being systematically eroded by most politicians in the country today.

Humble and unassuming, Senator Saraki is no doubt a fulfilled man. A God fearing man with a broad mind and has demonstrated a tempo for the transformation of the country wherever he finds himself, both in private and public life.

The success story of his stewardship as governor Kwara state is symptomatic of the open door policy of his administration.

His dovish exterior, often tend to shade his iron cast radicalism. Senator Saraki is a quintessential Abbie Hoffman who believes that democracy is not something you believe in, or a place to hang your hat, but something you do. You participate, and if you stop doing it, democracy crumbles.

Many times over, Saraki had to endure biting and unqualified criticisms, attacks and name-callings from his political opponents, yet never raised a voice against those who initiated them.

He has continued to demonstrate his politics without bitterness, which is obviously alien in our country.

– Shehu Mohammed wrote in from Ab

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

