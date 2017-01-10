PMB’s Statement On Southern Kaduna Killings Unsatisfactory – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), has described the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Sourthern Kaduna killings by herdsmen as “unsatisfactory”.

The president had last week directed security agencies to put an end to the killings of over 1,000 persons mainly Christians in the Southern Kaduna, after many complaints on the silence of the federal government on the incident.

But speaking with journalists on Sunday evening after the end of the prayer session on the fasting and mourning over the massacre, the Chairman of CAN in Ondo State, Rev. John Ayo Oladapo, described President Mohammadu Buhari’s statement as a mere rhetoric that cannot solve the problem.

While saying that there was nothing new in the president’s directive, Oladapo noted that the situation has gone beyond mere issuing of directive.

According to the cleric , “The situation on ground on the activities of criminals under the disguise of herdsmen has gone beyond mere issuing of directive, which came after many days after the incident.

“The federal government had been so passive on the issue of Southern Kaduna. What the president said on the issue was not satisfactory because that had been the usual statement of government”.

“The president swore to an oath to protect lives and property of all Nigerians irrespective of religion, occupation and areas. What is happening, particularly on the issue of the Southern Kaduna is unacceptable.

“What we are doing is a form of protest. We are protesting the killings of our people in Southern Kaduna and the Federal Government’s attitude to the issue. The killing is not only in Kaduna but also in other parts of the country”.

The CAN Chairman called on state governments in the country to emulate the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who caused the State House of Assembly to make law to control grazing of animals in the state as a way of controlling the activities of herdsmen.

While describing rearing of animals as a business, Oladapo noted that those people whose farmlands and crops are destroyed are also out to make a living from their farms therefore one business should not disturb the other.

He however, called on the incoming governor- elect in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to take the issue with all seriousness and make law on grazing.

The CAN Chairman said the legal team of the body at the national level is putting something together to address the issue of herdsmen legally.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

