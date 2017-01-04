Poch On Alli: “He is the most important emergence from English football in recent years”

Dele Alli has received high praise from Mauricio Pochettino, with the spurs manager labelling him the “most important emergence in English football in years”.

Tottenham welcome table toppers Chelsea to the White Hart Lane on impeccable form, they’ve won four of their last matches and scored eight in the last two.

The young midfielder has been integral for Spurs in all those wins and scored four of the eight goals in the last two wins.

And Pochettino has since heaped praise on his young charge ahead of the crunch Chelsea encounter.

Speaking to AS, he said of Alli: “He is a player with very aggressive offence, ruthless when going forward and with determination, which makes him extremely dangerous.

“He has a great understanding of the game and masterfully attacks spaces, good mentality and self-confidence.

“He is the most important emergence from English football in recent years.”

Chelsea are looking to set a new top-flight record of 14 straight wins when they travel to face Spurs.

The Blues equalled Arsenal’s 2001-02 mark by securing their 13th consecutive win with victory over Stoke City on New Year’s Eve.

