Pochettino : Tottenham Is Bigger Than Manchester City

Tottenham will visit Manchester City at the Etihad, later today, and Mauricio Pochettino has stated his side is bigger than the home team.

Spurs are once again in the race to win the title, sitting second and seven points behind Chelsea, while City is down in fifth.

Pochettino has battled Guardiola when he was at Espanyol and his colleague at Barcelona, but believes he’s with a much bigger club with Tottenham.

“[In Spain] the gap was massive, massive. Now, historically Tottenham is bigger than Manchester City. The fans are bigger at Tottenham,” Pochettino said.

“You can compare in Spain. Between Espanyol and Barcelona, you can measure the gap. Here, it’s too difficult to measure the gap. It’s a completely different world.”

The post Pochettino : Tottenham Is Bigger Than Manchester City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

