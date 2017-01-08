Pochettino: Villa Win Will Boost Confidence Of Fringe Players

Tottenham’s fringe players were given the chance to star in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa and Pochettino believes it’ll boost their confidence.

Davies who has made only three starts this season scored his first goal for the Spurs, with Son scoring the second goal in the hard fought win.

Son has been a more frequent feature in the first team and his goal was important in overcoming a resolute Villa side.

“It’s always difficult in the FA Cup, but we played a team that had very good organisation and it was tough to break them,” Pochettino is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“We had lots of possession, but a lot patience to try and build from the back.

“I was very pleased in the end, it’s never easy to win in the FA Cup. It was a good opportunity for many players to show their quality.

“At 0-0 we changed the system a bit to try and change the game and from that we scored.

“I’m pleased for the players that haven’t played too much, it’s important for them to build their confidence.”

One of those fringe players, Kieran Trippier, said: “I train hard every day and it’s difficult because I’ve got Kyle Walker in front of me who has been doing excellent.

“I need to be ready when called upon.”

