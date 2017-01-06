Pogba Has Much Admiration For Zidane

Paul Pogba has hailed Zinedine Zidane’s beautiful style as a player, saying he sees the Madrid coach as his idol.

The former France international helped France to the 1998 world cup, scoring two goals in the final.

Zidane, 44, guided Madrid to the Champions League last season and won the Club World Cup in 2016, but Pogba is still in awe of his talents as a player.

“I admire him a lot,” he told FIFA.com. “When I was younger, I was watching his videos, the way he was playing.

“I love big players, but there are some players who have something extra. On the pitch you have 11 players, in the squad, 22, and you see only one or two.

“You always see him doing something special, the way he’s playing, it’s beautiful to see. Ronaldinho was the same, these are players who have something special – he has that.

“I was always watching him. The ball was in one place but I was always looking for Zidane.”

