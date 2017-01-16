Pogba: I Snubbed Liga Giants For United Return

Paul Pogba has revealed he rejected the chance to join Barcelona and Real Madrid, for a return to the Old Trafford, where he had unfinished business.

The former Juventus midfielder left Italy for England for a record breaking deal worth almost £90 million. But the talented midfielder could have moved to Spain instead.

“I came to Manchester United because I have certain goals. It is a big challenge for me,” Pogba told SFR Sport.

“I could also have joined Real Madrid or Barcelona, who were interested in signing me. But I chose to return to United because I followed my heart.

“I want to win trophies with Manchester United, I never won anything here. I always told myself that I would one day return to United. It is a club I love a lot and I had unfinished business here. I left because I wanted to play more, but I felt that I was not done here yet.

“I am not even thinking about the transfer fee. I came here to play football.”

