Pogba: Manchester Derby Not As Big As Liverpool Clash

Paul Pogba is gearing up for the clash against Liverpool and he believes the fixture had a bigger billing than the Manchester derby.

Sunday will see Liverpool visit Manchester United at Old Trafford, with both teams in fine form ahead of the clash.

Mourinho has led United to 15 matches unbeaten in all competitions and 11 in the Premier League, as they sit sixth and five points behind Liverpool in second place.

And world-record signing Pogba is aware of the significance of the clash, putting it ahead of the Manchester City fixture.

“The history of fixture is well known. It is a big derby, more so than Manchester City,” Pogba told BBC’s The Premier League Show.

“The atmosphere is always very special.

“You want three points against any team, but it is more special when it comes against Liverpool.”

United head into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Hull City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals midweek, while Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the same competition.

The post Pogba: Manchester Derby Not As Big As Liverpool Clash appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

