Pogba: Manchester United midfielder gatecrashes Henry, Ibrahimovic interview

Sky Sports’ Henry was at the Carrington Training Ground of Manchester United to interview Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba gatecrashed an interview featuring Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

During the interview, Pogba who was sitting very close was invited on the set by his teammate, Ibrahimovic with the striker joking; “Come, come, see the big boys.”

“If you want to sit between two big players come,” the 36-year-old told his 23-year-old teammate.

“Sit on the floor,” Zlatan joked again.

After hitting the woodwork with a free-kick in United’s Tuesday, January 10 EFL Cup semi-final against Hull, Pogba asked Henry to plead with Ibrahimovic to leave free-kick duties for him.

“Did it go in? No, so I am taking the next one,” Ibrahimovic said.

“I said to him ‘you score a goal and I will leave it to you, but you will get one possibility.’

“I was watching and said ‘hopefully it goes in’ but it went out. It will come. I was not on the field and when the lion is not there the cats come.”

Ibrahimovic will surely take over the freekick duties when United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, January 15.

