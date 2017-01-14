Pogba may become Manchester United captain – Mourinho – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Pogba may become Manchester United captain – Mourinho

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports


Pogba may become Manchester United captain – Mourinho
Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has said Paul Pogba might captain the club in future. Pogba rejoined United last summer for a world-record £89 million fee and has found his form recently after a slow start. Wayne Rooney is the current skipper
