Pogba may become Manchester United captain – Mourinho
Daily Post Nigeria
Pogba may become Manchester United captain – Mourinho
Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has said Paul Pogba might captain the club in future. Pogba rejoined United last summer for a world-record £89 million fee and has found his form recently after a slow start. Wayne Rooney is the current skipper …
