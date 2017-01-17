Pogba Must Embrace Pressure, Says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has word of advice for Paul Pogba and it is to embrace the pressure, if he is to develop into one of the best in the world.

The most expensive footballer in history had a really poor game against Liverpool, giving away a penalty, as United battled to a 1-1 draw.

Pogba has been in immense form heading into the game, but could not deliver and Ibrahimovic feels he should learn from the experience.

“Pressure is something I enjoy,” Ibrahimovic said. “I don’t know Paul personally to be able to answer that for him. But I think he likes it also because, without pressure, we would not be on our toes at the top level.

“If you want to play at the top, pressure is 24 hours, and if you play well or better the pressure becomes even greater.

“So it’s something that we learn from and something we have to handle because we belong to the top, Paul belongs to the top absolutely and the pressure will be there.”

