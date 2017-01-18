Pole Dancing: Ladies, would you ever consider taking it up?

Pole dancing is more of an athletic endeavour than an exotic exercise unlike many people believe.

Today, Wednesday, January 18, 2017, I read a story of a mum who got quite some backlash on the Internet over a video she posted.

The mum shared an 18-second video of her daughter pole dancing. The excited mother even clapped for her toddler after she finished dancing.

Rightfully so, the criticisms the mother has gotten are just. A toddler, even a minor shouldn’t be pole dancing.

Moving away from the mum and her daughter, while sticking to pole dancing, I have a question to ask. How many Nigerian women would consider taking up pole dancing?

Now before you answer this question bear in mind that pole dancing is not the same as stripping. Pole dancing is now seen as an athletic endeavour. It has competitions and tournaments.

With pole dancing, there is no shedding of clothes for entertainment. Stripping, on the other hand, is simply and exotic adventure.

In a society like ours, pole dancing might be viewed as being kinky or too freaky. Yes while pole dancing has is eye catching it also has its physical benefits.

First of all pole dancing helps in burning calories. You will be surprised how many calories you can burn in a 30-minute pole dancing session.

Also, pole dancing has been known to deal with stress and help boost self-confidence.

There aren’t too many pole dancing classes or lessons but if you are interested you will find a few studios dedicated to the art of pole dancing.

If you feel odd dancing in front of a bunch people, you can put up a pole in your bedroom and watch YouTube tutorials.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

