Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fort Lauderdale suspect was treated for mental health issues, say relatives – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fort Lauderdale suspect was treated for mental health issues, say relatives
The Guardian
The Iraq war veteran who allegedly shot and killed five people at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida on Friday had been having mental health issues after returning from a year-long tour in the Middle East, his aunt has said. Esteban Santiago, 26, was …
Florida airport reopens after five shot deadDaily Mail
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect an Iraq war vet with history of mental health problemsCBC.ca
Feds: Airport shooting suspect complained of mind controlDetroit Free Press
USA TODAY –KTRK-TV –NEWS.com.au –Belfast Telegraph
all 2,242 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.