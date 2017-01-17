Police arraign former lawmaker, lawyer for alleged theft of laptop

Police yesterday arraigned a former House of Representative member, Nze Chidi Duru and Smart Iheazor before a Tinubu Magistrates Court, Lagos on allegation of stealing property of First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL). Duru was granted bail on self-recognition.

The defendants, both senior lawyers of 28 and 30 years in the Bar, were arraigned before Magistrate Ade Adefulire on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, breach of peace and impersonation.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence was committed at N0 65 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun Ikeja, Lagos and is punishable under Sections 409, 285, 166 (D) and 378 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The former lawmaker was earlier detained at AIG Zone 2 Lagos Command, Onikan last Thursday while honouring the invitation of the police.

The Guardian learnt that Duru, in company of police escorts, went to the premise of FGPL, last Wednesday in compliance with the judgment of Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the judgment dated July 18, 2012, Justice Okorowo restrained the National Pension Commission from interfering in the defendants’ business and their consequent removal as directors as well as affirmed Duru’s position as a director in the commission.

In a telephone conversation with The Guardian, Duru described the whole scenario as ‘laughable’. “How can a man steal from his own company?” he wondered.

He explained that he went to the company with police protection to peacefully resume office in line with a subsisting court judgment.

But Police Prosecutor, P. O Idenyenmia told the Magistrate Court yesterday that the defendants and others, still at large, stole three office files and one HP Laptop valued at N250,000 and belonging to FGPL.

The pair, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail by Magistrate Adefulire in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He subsequently adjourned till March 9 and 10, 2017 for hearing in the matter.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

