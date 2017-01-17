Police arraign man for alleged possession of gun
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Police in Osun, on Tuesday, arraigned one Odeyemi Liadi, 52, over alleged illegal possession of a Dane gun. Liadi appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court. The prosecutor, Sgt.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG