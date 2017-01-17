Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arraign man for alleged possession of gun

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Police in Osun, on Tuesday, arraigned one Odeyemi Liadi, 52, over alleged illegal possession of a Dane gun. Liadi appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court. The prosecutor, Sgt.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.