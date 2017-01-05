Police arrest 100 PDP supporters in Jigawa over rally

Jigawa State Police Command has arrested over 100 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at Bamaina, the home-town of a former Governor Sule Lamido for allegedly conducting a political rally without permission.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest during a local radio programme in Kano.

Jinjiri, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who dismissed an allegation that the suspects were arrested because they belonged to the opposition party, said: “We don’t know whether they are PDP members, but we got an intelligence report that there were hundreds of youths who blocked the road linking Bauchi, Birnin Kudu and Baimaina town with local weapons such as sticks, cutlasses, swords and other dangerous weapons terrorising motorists.”

He said even if it was a political rally, they did not seek permission from the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Latunde Akintunde.

According to him, those arrested are helping the police in investigation, adding that those found wanting would be charged to court and the innocent ones released.

