Police Arrest 15 Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers

Niger State Police Command has arrested 15 notorious cattle rustlers and kidnappers in two separate operations in Rafi and Lapai local government areas of the state , with 469 cattle and sheep recovered.

The police public relation officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, stated yesterday in a statement that on the strength of information to the police by members of the public, the police raided a den of kidnappers at Tegina, in Rafi local government area where five suspects were arrested and one locally made pistol was recovered.

He said the police also arrested one of the most wanted cattle rustlers, Abdullahi Alhaji Alti of Ejinga Randege, Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State, at Kagara, in the same Rafi local government area.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect Abdullahi was linked with rustling of over 500 cattle at Runga and Tegina in recent days.

The police spokesman also stated that, the Police raided Cattle rustlers den at Pongu Daji, Lapai LGA.

Arresting three suspects; Rabe Bello, Mohammed Aliyu and Adamu Mallam with Two double barrel guns, 124 rustled cattle and 36 sheep Elkana also said that in a well-coordinated operations that lasted for 6 hours at Rugan Mugu and Dogon Ruwa, a boundary community with FCT Abuja, notorious for cattle rustling and kidnapping activities in Lapai LGA, 12 notorious Kidnappers and Cattle rustlers were arrested; Those arrested were Alh Muhammadu Muhammad (Ring Leader and most wanted criminal from Zamfara state); Abubakar Shehu m; Muhammadu Mamman, ; Abubakar Dikko ; Umaru Shehu ; Umaru Babuga ; Aliyu Mohammed ; Muhammadu Mati ; Muhammadu Dengi ; Abdullahi Mohammadu ; Lawali Muhammadu ; and Abubakar Muhammadu .

He stated that exhibits recovered includes: 253 rustled Cattle, 56 Sheep and various kinds of assorted weapons and charms saying that Cases were under investigation and suspects will be charged to Court as soon as investigation is completed.

