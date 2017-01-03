Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers in Niger

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

The Police in Niger have announced the arrest of 21 suspected cattle rustlers and kidnappers terrorising residents across state. The Spokesman of the command, DSP Bala Elkalla, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna. According to him, the command also recovered 477 cattle, 90 […]

