Police Arrest 21 Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers, Recover 477 Cattle

The police in Minna, Niger State, Monday said it had made a breakthrough in its offensive against cattle rustlers and kidnappers with the arrest of 21 suspects and recovery of 477 cattle, 90 sheep and confiscation of assorted weapons.

Five of the suspects were reportedly arrested in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area, where suspected fleeing Boko Haram members raided last week leading to the death of not less than four people and rustling of over 400 cattle.

The police did not make reference to this incident but said locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects arrested in Tegina.

In the operation which the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, tagged: ‘New Year Raid’ made available to journalists said: “ on December 28, 2016 working on credible intelligence the police also arrested “ the most wanted cattle rustler” by name Abdullahi Alhaji Altini of Ejiga Randege, Birnin Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Abdullahi Alhahi Altini was also arrested in Kagara the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of the Niger State.

According to Bala Elkana the suspect “is linked with the rustling of over 500 cattle at Runga and Tegina” both towns in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Elkana also disclosed in the statement that the police raided the den of cattle rustlers in Pongu Daji in the Lapai Local Government Area of the state during which three suspects were arrested and 124 cattle and 36 sheep rustled were recovered in addition to the recovery of two double barrel guns.

On new year day, Bala Elkana, said in a coordinated raid on Rugan Mugu, a boundary community between Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), notorious for cattle rustling and kidnapping, 12 suspected cattle rustlers were arrested while 253 cattle 56 sheep were recovered in addition to the seizure of several arms ammunition.

Bala Elkana said all the cases are already being investigated after which the suspects would be charged to court.

__________

