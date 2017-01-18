Police arrest 70 SSANU, NASU members over FUTA crisis – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Police arrest 70 SSANU, NASU members over FUTA crisis
Daily Post Nigeria
Disclosing this to reporters in Akure, the state capital, the FUTA Chapter NASU chairman, Adebayo Aladerotohun said the police had been laying ambush for their members at the school gate and that some were arrested at their homes. Aladerotohun noted …
Varsity, workers on warpath
