Police arrest 71 street traders, miscreants – Vanguard
|
P.M. News
|
Police arrest 71 street traders, miscreants
Vanguard
Lagos State Government, yesterday, arrested 71 street traders and miscreants, for terrorising residents and violating the state environmental laws in Ikorodu axis of the state. Of the 71 suspects arrested by the state Environmental Sanitation and …
Lagos to prosecute 71 miscreants, street traders
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG