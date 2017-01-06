Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 71 street traders, miscreants – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Police arrest 71 street traders, miscreants
Vanguard
Lagos State Government, yesterday, arrested 71 street traders and miscreants, for terrorising residents and violating the state environmental laws in Ikorodu axis of the state. Of the 71 suspects arrested by the state Environmental Sanitation and
Lagos to prosecute 71 miscreants, street tradersP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.