Police foil robbery bid on Port Harcourt bank – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2017


Police foil robbery bid on Port Harcourt bank
Abuja—Policemen from Force Headquarters, Abuja, working with men of Rivers State Police Command, have smashed a robbery operation at a bank in Port Harcourt. The robbers, including a dismissed Police Sergeant, armed with welding machines, iron …
