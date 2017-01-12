Police arrest, detain 21 INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers – PDP – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Police arrest, detain 21 INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers – PDP
NAIJ.COM
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state have alleged that 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Felix Obuah. Rivers state PDP chairman, Bro Felix Obuah.
Rivers Govt Sues Police Over Probe Into Rerun Election
Wike, PDP don't drag APC into your war against security agencies – APC
PDP Chairman, All Executive Members Defect To APC In Abia
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG