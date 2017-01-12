Police arrest, detain 21 INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers – PDP – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest, detain 21 INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers – PDP

Police arrest, detain 21 INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state have alleged that 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Felix Obuah. Rivers state PDP chairman, Bro Felix Obuah.
