Police arrest man for allegedly strangling wife to death

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested a middle-aged man, Matthew Oguntade, for allegedly killing his wife, Mary Oguntade, in Owode-Ijako area of the state.

The incident happened on Friday, January 13, around 1:00a.m. when the couple engaged in a scuffle, as a result of a minor disagreement between them.

According to a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Community Development Association (CDA) Chairman, Iskilu Kareem, who reported the case to the police, said he received a telephone call from one of the vigilance officials that the couple were having serious scuffle, but before he could get to their house, the husband had allegedly strangled his wife to death, threw the body outside through the window and ran away.

He noted that the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Ota, SP Akinsola Ogunwale, led detectives to the scene and removed the body to the General Hospital, Ifo morgue before launching an intense manhunt for the suspect. “Their efforts paid off the following day when the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta for discrete investigation.

Oyeyemi said the commissioner has appealed to members of the public to always alert the police whenever their neighbours are engaging in fisticuffs in order to avert this type of ugly incidence.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

