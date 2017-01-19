Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest Olorunyomi, PREMIUM TIMES publisher

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria police have raided PREMIUM TIMES head office in Abuja, and arrested the newspaper’s publisher. The publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu. Plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.