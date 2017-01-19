Police arrest Olorunyomi, PREMIUM TIMES publisher
The Nigeria police have raided PREMIUM TIMES head office in Abuja, and arrested the newspaper’s publisher. The publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu. Plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.
