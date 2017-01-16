Police arrest prophet for insisting President Mugabe will die October 17, 2017
The police have reportedly arrested the prophet and leader of Kariba Church, Patrick Mugadza, who prophesied that President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe will die on the 17th of October, 2017. Zim Eye is reporting that the controversial prophet was arrested on Monday morning. The prophet has been arraigned before Harare Magistrates Court where he is […]
