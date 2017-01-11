Police arrest publisher of Sahara Reporters

The spokesperson for Police in Lagos State, SP Dolapo Badmos, on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoleye Sowore.

Badmos said the journalist was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged threat to life and blackmail on a London based journalist, one Lekan Fatodun.

She said Sowore was picked up in his home by policemen attached to Area ‘F’ command, Ikeja.

She added that the arrest followed a petition by Fatodun, alleging that Sowore published a story on alleged money laundry against him.

She said the publication alleged that Fatodun was assisting politicians to move money out of the country.

“The publisher was arrested this evening over threat to life and blackmail. Investigation is still going on”, she said.

