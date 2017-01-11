Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest publisher of Sahara Reporters

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoleye Sowore.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoleye Sowore.

The spokesperson for Police in Lagos State, SP Dolapo Badmos, on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoleye Sowore.

Badmos said the journalist was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged threat to life and blackmail on a London based journalist, one Lekan Fatodun.

She said Sowore was picked up in his home by policemen attached to Area ‘F’ command, Ikeja.

She added that the arrest followed a petition by Fatodun, alleging that Sowore published a story on alleged money laundry against him.

She said the publication alleged that Fatodun was assisting politicians to move money out of the country.

“The publisher was arrested this evening over threat to life and blackmail. Investigation is still going on”, she said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.