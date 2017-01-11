Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest Sowore, SaharaReporters’ publisher in Lagos

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News

Officers of Area F Command of Nigeria Police Force, Ikeja, Lagos have detained Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of SaharaReporters, it has been gathered. This magazine gathered that Sowore was detained after he reporting attempt on his life by one Lekan Fatodu at the Police Station. The Police officers had reportedly detained the publisher of the investigative website over claims that Fatodu had previously written a petition against him.

