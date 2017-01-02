Police arrest suspected burglar of OOU hostels

By Evelyn Usman

A suspected member of a notorious robbery gang that had been terrorising students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, who live off campus has been arrested.

Recovered from the suspect, identified as Onyebuchi Chika, were a sewing machine, some cooking gas and mattresses suspected to have been stolen from the students apartments.

Chika allegedly broke into the students’ apartments around Awa Ijebu and its environs at the weekend, where he succeeded in carting away some property of those who had travelled for Christmas.

He reportedly came back to continue with his criminal act when luck ran on him after a male student, who was returning from an outing, raised alarm.

Arrest

A student, Lola Gbemiga, who explained how the suspect was arrested, said: “He attempted to run but some residents chased him and held him until the arrival of policemen from Awa Ijebu Division, who later took him away.

“Burglars have been disturbing us in this axis and we hope this arrest will send a signal to others.”

Confession

During interrogation, Chika admitted to have burgled several apartments in the area, adding that most of the apartments were those of female students.

According to him, “I have burgled several students’ apartments in the area. I usually operate when they are not at home, particularly during holidays.

“I sell the loots and spend the money on food.”

He added that he decided to operate on New Year eve so as to use the proceeds from the loots to celebrate.

Spokesman for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest, adding that some house-breaking implements were also recovered from the suspect.

17 arrested

In a related development, 17 suspects were arrested at Ayetoro area of Itele, Ogun State, during raids of black spots.

Also confirming the arrest, Oyeyemi said: “Policemen attached to Itele Ota Division in their efforts to rid the area of crime and criminality, carried out raids of criminal hideouts and black spots in Ayetoro area of Itele, during which 17 suspected criminals were arrested.

“Eight motorcycles, one power generator, nine different phones and N123,000 were recovered from them. Also recovered were bags of weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp, and assorted charms.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the two cases to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for further investigation.

The post Police arrest suspected burglar of OOU hostels appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

