Police Arrests 2 Teachers for Defiling 6-year-old Pupil after She was caught Performing Fellatio on Her Brother
Lagos State Police has arrested two teachers of a primary school in the Amuwo Odofin area of the State for allegedly defiling a 6 year old pupil. The arrest was made after the pupil was caught kissing her brother’s private part while they were playing together. When asked where she learnt it from, she confessed that one […]
