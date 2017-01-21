Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Arrests 2 Teachers for Defiling 6-year-old Pupil after She was caught Performing Fellatio on Her Brother

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Police has arrested two teachers of a primary school in the Amuwo Odofin area of the State for allegedly defiling a 6 year old pupil. The arrest was made after the pupil was caught kissing her brother’s private part while they were playing together. When asked where she learnt it from, she confessed that one […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.