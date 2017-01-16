Police Arrests Members of Comedy Group After they Criticised ‘The Lord’s Chosen’ Church
Lagos State Police has arrested members of a comedy group, Naija’s Craziest following a petition filed by the General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Lazarus Mouka. Mouka filed the petition following a video released by the group on Youtube, condemning actions of the church members. The church member were seen rolling in […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG