Police Arrests Members of Comedy Group After they Criticised ‘The Lord’s Chosen’ Church

Lagos State Police has arrested members of a comedy group, Naija’s Craziest following a petition filed by the General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Lazarus Mouka. Mouka filed the petition following a video released by the group on Youtube, condemning actions of the church members. The church member were seen rolling in […]

