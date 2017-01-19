Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests Premium Times publisher, reporter over Buratai

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

The Nigeria police on Thursday raided Premium Times head office in Abuja, and arrested the newspaper’s publisher. The newspaper said the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu. It said: “Plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.m. Thursday, and said they were acting on a complaint filed […]

