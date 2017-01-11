Police Arrests Sahara Reporters Owner, Omoyele Sowore in Lagos (Photo)
Policemen in Lagos have arrested Saharareporters owner and publisher, Omoyele Sowere in Lagos for criminal defamation, blackmail and threat to life.
His arrest was initiated by a U.K-based Nigerian journalist, Lekan Fatodu who accused Sowere of defaming his name and threatening his life.
It was gathered that Fatodu also accused Sowore of publishing an alleged money laundering publication in which Fatodu, was indicted of assisting Nigerian politicians in moving money out of the country.
Sowore was arrested by men of the Nigeria police command, Area F following a tip off that Sowore was in the state. He has been taken to the police station.
The post Police Arrests Sahara Reporters Owner, Omoyele Sowore in Lagos (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG