Police Arrests Sahara Reporters’ Publisher, Sowore In Lagos

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Publisher of an online news medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by the Police in Lagos State. His arrest followed a complaint by one Lekan Fatodu, a London-based journalist, who accused him of defamation of character.  In a tweet, Fatodu said: “I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation, …

The post Police Arrests Sahara Reporters' Publisher, Sowore In Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

