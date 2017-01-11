Police Arrests Sahara Reporters’ Publisher, Sowore In Lagos

The Publisher of an online news medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by the Police in Lagos State. His arrest followed a complaint by one Lekan Fatodu, a London-based journalist, who accused him of defamation of character. In a tweet, Fatodu said: “I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation, …

The post Police Arrests Sahara Reporters’ Publisher, Sowore In Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

