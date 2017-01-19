Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests Udu LGC Legislative leader

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Men of the Nigeria Police Force from Zone 5 have arrested the leader of Udu Local Government Council Legislative Arm, Rt. Hon. Friday Okotogbo, DAILY POST can exclusively report. Okotogbo, who is representing Ward 9 Ekete Town, was arrested following complaints by some aggrieved Councillors from Udu. It was gathered that the Councillors had approached […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

