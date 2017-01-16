9 dead as Fulani herdsmen strike in Niger state – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
9 dead as Fulani herdsmen strike in Niger state
NAIJ.COM
Rampaging Fulani herdsmen yet again attacked Rafin Gona and Gbagyi villages in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State and killed at least nine people including a police Inspector and an Assistant Superintendent Officer of the Nigeria Security and …
Nine killed, 6000 displaced in herdsmen's attack in Niger
Security operatives, others killed in Niger attack
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG