9 dead as Fulani herdsmen strike in Niger state – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


9 dead as Fulani herdsmen strike in Niger state
Rampaging Fulani herdsmen yet again attacked Rafin Gona and Gbagyi villages in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State and killed at least nine people including a police Inspector and an Assistant Superintendent Officer of the Nigeria Security and …
